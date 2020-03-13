Acting PM Orban: I'll self-isolate at Vila Lac 1, won't go to Cotroceni political consultations

Acting PM Orban: I'll self-isolate at Vila Lac 1, won't go to Cotroceni political consultations. Acting Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the PNL (National Liberal Party) head, announced on Friday that he is going to self-isolate himself after Liberal senator Vergil Chitac tested positive for COVID-19. The two have attended the meeting of the PNL's National Standing Bureau (BPN) on Thursday. "I'll self-isolate at Vila Lac 1," Orban said, adding he won't go to the consultations called by President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for the designation of another Premier. In addition to the news that the Liberal senator Chitac has tested positive for coronavirus, all of the members of the PNL BPN will self-isolate at their domiciles, Ludovic Orban said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]