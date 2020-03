Ludovic Orban will be isolated at home after contacts with Chiţac: I will isolate myself at Vila Lac



Acting Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Friday that, after lawmaker Virgil Chiţac has been confirmed with coronavirus, he and all members of the National Political Board will be isolated at home.