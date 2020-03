BRD Seeks to Pay Gross Dividends of RON1.64/Share

BRD Seeks to Pay Gross Dividends of RON1.64/Share. BRD SocGen (BRD.RO), the third largest lender in Romania by assets, has summoned shareholders for April 23 to approve the distribution of gross dividends of RON1.64 per share from the 2019 profit. [Read the article in Mediafax]