Medical job openings, up 227pct over recent weeks in Romania (MEDIjobs)
Mar 13, 2020
MEDIjobs medical staff recruitment platform has registered a 227% increase in the number of medical job openings over the past weeks as against the same period last year, amidst the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to MEDIjobs info posted on Friday.
The increase in demand for medical specialists come as a result of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Romania and the need to supplement the medical staff in hospitals, according to officials of the recruitment platform.
"The increases reported over the last days on the MEDIjobs platform for the recruitment of medical personnel are a faithful mirror of the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on medical service providers," says MEDIjobs Director General Catrinel Hagivreta.
Thus, on the MEDIJobs platform there is a tripling in hospitals' demand for the following specialists: infectious diseases doctors, emergency care doctors, laboratory doctors, pathological anatomy doctors, epidemiologists, hematologists, microbiologists, pneumologists, immunologists and virologists.
There is also significant demand for nurses at collection points.
MEDIjobs says it will provide free support to hospitals in urgent need of medical staff by connecting them with doctors or nurses who want to work voluntarily for a fixed period of time.
"In order to meet the efforts of doctors and authorities, MEDIjobs has decided to support 100% free of charge hospitals that need urgent medical staff, by connecting them with doctors or nurses who want to work voluntarily for a fixed period of time. Volunteers can subscribe to: medijobs.ro/voluntariat," added Hagivreta.
The platform has also opened a special telephone line for medical recruitment, which will work 27/7, and where hospitals can request help with finding doctors and nurses, as well as consulting for efficient conduct of recruitment during this period. The hotline number is 0756 137 769.
The recruitment company has also noticed a rising trend in the use of telemedicine services and an acceleration in the recruitment for such providers, especially for GPs and family physicians. As a measure to support public and private hospitals in Romania, telemedicine offers healthcare professionals the opportunity to see patients online and offer prevention tips.
At the same time, job openings for dental medicine have decreased. According to the MEDIjobs platform, some dental clinics have stopped interviewing candidates for a fixed period of time as a precautionary measure until the health crisis is alleviated. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]