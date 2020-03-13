Three more cases of COVID-19 infection in Romania; confirmed cases number reaches 73

Three more cases of COVID-19 infection in Romania; confirmed cases number reaches 73. Other three cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania on Friday, namely three women from Timis County, the Strategic Communication Group announced. Two of the women who tested positive were placed in quarantine in Timisoara. According to the quoted source, the women are 40, 50 and 33 years old. The total number of infections with the novel coronavirus has reached 73 in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]