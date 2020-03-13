Hospitality industry, strongly affected by coronavirus (study).
The hospitality industry is strongly affected by the spread of coronavirus, and companies in this industry are expecting a 50-60% drops in revenues, according to a study by the Hospitality Culture Institute released on Friday.
Hotels, transport and travel agencies report massive declines in bookings and cancellations of events. With these, the food service industry is feeling a major impact.
Thus, over the last two weeks there has been a decrease by more than 20% in consumption at restaurants as against the same period of last year, according to estimates of the Hospitality Culture Institute, the first independent research, training and consultancy institute in Romania that studies the HoReCa market and its trends.
The recorded decrease was taken over in part by the delivery and take-away area, and as the panic settles in, the rate of decline in sales should intensify and reach 50-60%.
This falling trend in consumption of cooked food and beverages affects the sustainability of businesses, mainly those which main expenses are made up of rent and staff costs. Over 70% of the HoReCa market operates in rented spaces, according to the same study.
"In the face of such a threat to the entire industry, it is very important to send a safety and confidence signal so that operators can take all possible preventive measures," Hospitality Culture Institute leaders are quoted as saying in the statement.
Thus, hygiene of the employees in the workplace, control of the supply chain and the security of the spaces should be the main communications of the brands in the period of crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19.
Customers should also make sure that the person who comes into direct contact with the money does not come in contact with the food and vice versa.
In the kitchens and in the changing rooms the official hygiene rules must be clearly displayed. Soap and disinfectants should not be missing from any locker room, kitchen or bar.
Messages to the employees must be very clear to stay at home if they feel ill, and the employers must support such responsible behaviour.
Constant cleaning of the dining areas and toilets must be a priority with the employees in the industry.
Supply chain control is an important aspect for restaurateurs. The shorter the supply chain and the more dedicated the manufacturer is to compliance with the sanitary rules, the more customers will trust the restaurant products.
Much of the on-premise consumption in HoReCa can be translated into off-premise. The opportunity of the delivery and take-away segments should be maximised during this period in order to reduce the impact of the crisis on the cash flow. However, take-away spaces must be adjusted, queues and interaction with the staff of the place avoided, even entering the restaurant.
Delivery agents must be properly equipped, with gloves and masks being necessary to convey a feeling of trust. In short, from producers to restaurateurs, all players must convey the message that food is safe and do everything for it.
The Hospitality Culture Institute is an association that gathers HoReCa leaders, professionals from different industries, academics, architects, media representatives, entrepreneurs and business angels.
Its mission is to identify trends with economic, social, politic, and cultural impact and to share know-how and applicable solutions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
