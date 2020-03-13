Hospitality industry, strongly affected by coronavirus (study)

Hospitality industry, strongly affected by coronavirus (study). The hospitality industry is strongly affected by the spread of coronavirus, and companies in this industry are expecting a 50-60% drops in revenues, according to a study by the Hospitality Culture Institute released on Friday. Hotels, transport and travel agencies report massive declines in bookings and cancellations of events. With these, the food service industry is feeling a major impact. Thus, over the last two weeks there has been a decrease by more than 20% in consumption at restaurants as against the same period of last year, according to estimates of the Hospitality Culture Institute, the first independent research, training and consultancy institute in Romania that studies the HoReCa market and its trends. The recorded decrease was taken over in part by the delivery and take-away area, and as the panic settles in, the rate of decline in sales should intensify and reach 50-60%. This falling trend in consumption of cooked food and beverages affects the sustainability of businesses, mainly those which main expenses are made up of rent and staff costs. Over 70% of the HoReCa market operates in rented spaces, according to the same study. "In the face of such a threat to the entire industry, it is very important to send a safety and confidence signal so that operators can take all possible preventive measures," Hospitality Culture Institute leaders are quoted as saying in the statement. Thus, hygiene of the employees in the workplace, control of the supply chain and the security of the spaces should be the main communications of the brands in the period of crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19. Customers should also make sure that the person who comes into direct contact with the money does not come in contact with the food and vice versa. In the kitchens and in the changing rooms the official hygiene rules must be clearly displayed. Soap and disinfectants should not be missing from any locker room, kitchen or bar. Messages to the employees must be very clear to stay at home if they feel ill, and the employers must support such responsible behaviour. Constant cleaning of the dining areas and toilets must be a priority with the employees in the industry. Supply chain control is an important aspect for restaurateurs. The shorter the supply chain and the more dedicated the manufacturer is to compliance with the sanitary rules, the more customers will trust the restaurant products. Much of the on-premise consumption in HoReCa can be translated into off-premise. The opportunity of the delivery and take-away segments should be maximised during this period in order to reduce the impact of the crisis on the cash flow. However, take-away spaces must be adjusted, queues and interaction with the staff of the place avoided, even entering the restaurant. Delivery agents must be properly equipped, with gloves and masks being necessary to convey a feeling of trust. In short, from producers to restaurateurs, all players must convey the message that food is safe and do everything for it. The Hospitality Culture Institute is an association that gathers HoReCa leaders, professionals from different industries, academics, architects, media representatives, entrepreneurs and business angels. Its mission is to identify trends with economic, social, politic, and cultural impact and to share know-how and applicable solutions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Parliament invests Orban Cabinet The Cabinet proposed by PM-designate Ludovic Orban has been invested by Parliament on Saturday. A number of 286 deputies and senators voted 'in favour' of the Orban Cabinet investiture and 23 voted 'against.' A total of 310 MPs attended the investiture meeting and 309 cast a vote. AGERPRES (RO (...)



MAE: Transit corridor to faciliate circulation of blocked transport means on various routes and borders A transit corridor to facilitate the circulation of the transport means blocked on various routes and at various border points was shaped up following the demarches the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) made on diplomatic channels, in the context of the developments related to the management and (...)



MAE: Romanian infected with coronavirus dies in Italy The Italian authorities have confirmed the death of a Romanian citizen as caused by the COVID-19 infection, on the grounds of some pre-existing medical conditions, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) points out. "The situation of the Romanian citizens in Italy remains a constant priority (...)



GCS: Couple from Constanta, coming from Vienna, test positive for coronavirus A woman and a man from Constanta, wife and husband, tested positive for coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, the number of infected people in Romania thus reaching 99. The woman is 53 years old and travelled to Austria and Germany, is a laboratory doctor, (...)



PM-designate Orban:Gov't will prioritise budget resources to buy under simplified emergency procedure sanitary materials Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban showed in his speech to Parliament, delivered for the investiture vote of his future Cabinet, that he will prioritise the necessary budget resources to purchase, under a simplified emergency procedure, the sanitary materials and necessary medical (...)



GCS: 42 persons investigated in 33 criminal cases for hindering disease combat A number of 42 persons are investigated in 33 criminal cases for committing the offense of hindering disease combat, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) announced on Saturday that 97 cases of citizens infected with COVID-19 have been (...)



GCS: PM Ludovic Orban and ministers tested at Parliament, negative result for novel coronavirus Acting PM Ludovic Orban was tested on Friday for the novel coronavirus and the result is negative, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday evening. Moreover, the ministers who were tested at Parliament also tested negative, GCS points out. The ministers who were tested (...)

