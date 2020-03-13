President Iohannis to designate again Ludovic Orban for PM (sources)

President Iohannis to designate again Ludovic Orban for PM (sources). President Klaus Iohannis will designate Ludovic Orban for the Prime Minister office, according to some Liberal sources. The head of state on Friday had consultations with the parliamentary parties and formations in a teleconference system, aimed at designating a candidate to the Prime Minister office. Florin Citu tendered his resignation as PM-designate on Thursday, before the joint plenary session of Parliament meant to cast a vote on the investiture of his Cabinet. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]