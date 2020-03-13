PSD's Ciolacu:We'll vote for stable gov't in Romania; no longer talking about a person, but a gov't

PSD's Ciolacu:We'll vote for stable gov't in Romania; no longer talking about a person, but a gov't. Social Democratic Party (PSD) interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that the Social-Democrats would vote for a stable government in Romania and that at the current moment discussions on the person leading this government are no longer relevant. Asked if the PSD would vote for a government led by Ludovic Orban, Chamber Speaker Ciolacu said: "We'll vote for a stable government in Romania. We are no longer talking about the person, we are talking about a government." He added that Parliament's plenary meeting for investiture can be organised. Asked if this meeting can also take place without the Liberals, as the PNL leaders have entered isolation because of a coronavirus case, Ciolacu said yes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]