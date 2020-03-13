Four new cases of COVID-19,including a man returning from the US; 79 cases confirmed in Romania



Four new cases of COVID-19,including a man returning from the US; 79 cases confirmed in Romania.

Four more cases of novel coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania, namely two in Covasna and two in Brasov. According to the Strategic Communication Group, one of the four persons is a 44-year-old man from Brasov who returned from Boston, the U.S., on 11 March, who was admitted with specific symptomatology the following day. Another case was also confirmed in Brasov, a 51-year-old woman who had returned from Italy and was in quarantine. Moreover, the novel coronavirus tests came out positive for two more women, aged 16 and 77, respectively, from Covasna. The first one is the contact of an infected person, whereas the other woman came in contact with a family who came from Italy. The total number of infections with the novel coronavirus has reached 79 in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)