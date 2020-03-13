Coronavirus update: 2,298 persons in institutional quarantine, 13,723 in isolation

Coronavirus update: 2,298 persons in institutional quarantine, 13,723 in isolation. As many as 2,298 people in Romania are in institutional quarantine, and 13,723 in isolation at home, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) task force. "In Romania, there are 2,298 persons in institutional quarantine undergoing testing to detect if they have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 (coronavirus) virus. Another 13,723 persons are in isolation at home and are under medical monitoring. Nationwide, 2,545 tests have been processed. Of these, 2,470 were negative, meaning that the persons from whom the analysed samples were collected are not infected with COVID-19," according to GCS. As of today, 75 cases of infected persons were confirmed in Romania. Of the 75 people who contracted the virus, six were declared cured and were discharged. The infected persons are admitted to hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta and are under permanent medical supervision. The overall status health of the patients is good, except for the patient admitted to ICU of the Victor Babes Institute, who is reportedly better now than when admitted. Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 are in Bucharest (27), having been admitted to infectious disease hospitals and placed under permanent medical supervision. To date, 32 criminal files have been opened for crime of hampering disease control and two for spreading misinformation. GCS reminds citizens to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call toll-free line - 0800.800.358 for recommendations and other information. The line is not an emergency line, but a telephone line strictly allocated for informing citizens. Romanians abroad can request details on the prevention and control of the virus on the specially dedicated line +4021.320.20.20. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]