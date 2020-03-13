Two more cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection - one of the infected is a doctor; confirmed cases number reaches 75



The Strategic Communication Group announced on Friday two more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, confirmed in two men aged 50 and 62, respectively. According to the quoted source, the 50-year-old man is a doctor, namely the manager of the "Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital and the 62-year-old man is the patient of a gastroenterologist confirmed as being case number 30. As a result of these two new confirmed cases, the total number of infections with the novel coronavirus has reached 75 in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)