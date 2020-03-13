Romanian man returned from Italy, found positive with coronavirus. It is the 80th case in Romania



A 26-year-old man from Prahova county was diagnosed on Friday with the COVID-19 infection, after having recently returned from Italy. The young man was quarantined in Buşteni and is the 80th patient confirmed with this disease, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...)