Prime Minister-designate Orban proposes the same ministers; hearings, voting in Parliament to take place Saturday. Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban proposes the same ministers in this new Cabinet, with the hearings in the specialised committees and the voting in Parliament scheduled on Saturday through a special procedure. According to the documents submitted to Parliament and published on the website of the Deputies' Chamber, the list of the Orban Government III is made up of the current ministers. The governing programme is also the current one. The hearing of the proposed ministers in the specialised committees will start on Saturday at 09:00hrs, through a video-conference. The MPs will vote on Saturday, as of 11:00hrs, for the investiture of the Orban Government, the procedure being a special one in the context of the protection measures against the infection with the novel coronavorus. The MPs will be tested for the novel coronavirus, as of 08:00hrs, in one of Parliament's halls. The leadership of Parliament established that the regulation of joint meetings will be changed so that the MPs, in the future, be able to vote electronically, securely and in exceptional situations. The press will not be allowed in the Palace of Parliament. Interim Prime Minister and chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban told a news conference on Friday that he will enter self-isolation after coming into contact, at the meeting of the PNL's National Permanent Bureau (BPN), with Liberal senator Vergil Chitac who tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, all the PNL's BPN members and Liberal senators will enter isolation at home. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]