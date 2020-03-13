 
March 13, 2020

Young woman of Bucharest becomes 81st confirmed coronavirus case in Romania
Mar 13, 2020

A 26-year-old woman of Bucharest is the latest confirmed coronavirus case in Romania according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) task force. The woman went into self-isolation on March 9, and is currently recovering at the local Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

