Young woman of Bucharest becomes 81st confirmed coronavirus case in Romania
Mar 13, 2020
Young woman of Bucharest becomes 81st confirmed coronavirus case in Romania.
A 26-year-old woman of Bucharest is the latest confirmed coronavirus case in Romania according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) task force.
The woman went into self-isolation on March 9, and is currently recovering at the local Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]