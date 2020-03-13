Young woman of Bucharest becomes 81st confirmed coronavirus case in Romania

Young woman of Bucharest becomes 81st confirmed coronavirus case in Romania. A 26-year-old woman of Bucharest is the latest confirmed coronavirus case in Romania according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) task force. The woman went into self-isolation on March 9, and is currently recovering at the local Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]