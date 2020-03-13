Man placed in quarantine in Busteni infected with novel coronavirus; 80 cases confirmed in Romania



Man placed in quarantine in Busteni infected with novel coronavirus; 80 cases confirmed in Romania.

A 26-year-old man from Prahova County, who was placed in quarantine in Busteni, is the 80th case of novel coronavirus infection in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Friday. The man returned on 12 March from Italy and entered quarantine the same day. He tested positive for COVID-19 at the "Matei Bals" Hospital. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)