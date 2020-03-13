Four new cases of COVID-19 in Romanians coming from Italy; 86 cases confirmed in Romania



The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday evening four new cases of novel coronavirus infection, thus, the total number of infections has reached 86. According to the quoted source, the persons in question are a 32-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both of them from Timisoara, who came from Italy on 12 March. Also infected are a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Lugoj, who also came from Italy on Friday. All four are placed in quarantine, the GCS mentions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Rodica State)