Young man of Bucharest becomes 82nd confirmed coronavirus case in Romania. A young man from Bucharest is the 82nd confirmed case of infection with the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group announced. The youngster, aged 20, came from the U.K. on 12 March. He has been admitted to the "Professor Matei Bals" National Institute of Infectious Diseases and tested positive on the same day, according to the quoted source. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]