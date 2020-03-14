GCS: Number of coronavirus infected persos reaches 97

GCS: Number of coronavirus infected persos reaches 97. The number of persons confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus has reached 97, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday. One is a 47 year-old woman from Bucharest, direct contact of case 45, without symptoms and self-isolated at home, and a 39 year-old man from Dolj County who returned on March 5 from Brescia and had been self-isolated until March 12, when he was admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Craiova, with "specific symptoms." AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]