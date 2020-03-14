GCS: Couple from Constanta, coming from Vienna, test positive for coronavirus

GCS: Couple from Constanta, coming from Vienna, test positive for coronavirus. A woman and a man from Constanta, wife and husband, tested positive for coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday, the number of infected people in Romania thus reaching 99. The woman is 53 years old and travelled to Austria and Germany, is a laboratory doctor, and she tested positive following an exam conducted in a private network. The man, 54 years of age, was also tested in a private medical network. The two returned from Vienna on March 7, 2020. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]