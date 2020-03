Parliament invests Orban Cabinet

Parliament invests Orban Cabinet. The Cabinet proposed by PM-designate Ludovic Orban has been invested by Parliament on Saturday. A number of 286 deputies and senators voted 'in favour' of the Orban Cabinet investiture and 23 voted 'against.' A total of 310 MPs attended the investiture meeting and 309 cast a vote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]