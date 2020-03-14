 
Iohannis: I have decided to decree state of emergency at the beginning of next week
President Klaus Iohannis announces state of emergency starting next week.      "It is very important that the measures that will be taken be taken on time, so that they bear fruit, and to make this fight possible with all instruments provided by law, I have decided to decree state of emergency at the beginning of next week," the head of state said after the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Orban III Cabinet.      He underscored that the state of emergency will allow the allotment of new important resources for the management of the coronavirus crisis.      "This way, the Government will be able to earmark more money to the healthcare area, more money for medicines, more money for the medical equipment which is absolutely necessary. Likewise, this situation will allow acquisitions in a very short time with simplified procedures, thus putting at the Government's disposal all necessary instruments to manage in the most efficient manner the crisis generated by the coronavirus," Iohannis explained.      The President made a call on Romanians to avoid contacts that are not absolutely necessary and to get informed from public sources.      "Dear Romanians, the authorities are doing their job, the Government has also done its job very well so far, but alone we will only be able to do a part of the job that needs to be done. We need you, dear Romanians! We need you to respect the advice, the indications of the authorities, we need you to respect the hygiene rules that are broadcast on the public channels and, yes, we need you to avoid contacts that are not absolutely necessary - I know this is a bit harder - and, yes, we need you to get informed correctly, from public sources, straight from the authorities," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

