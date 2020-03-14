President Iohannis signs decree appointing Gov't; swearing-in ceremony, at 18:00

President Iohannis signs decree appointing Gov't; swearing-in ceremony, at 18:00. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Saturday the decree on the appointment of Orban III Government, the swearing-in ceremony going to take place at the Cotroceni Palace at 18:00, the Presidential Administration informs. The head of state signed the decree for the appointment of Romania's Government, in the following composition: Prime Minister - Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan, Finance Minister - Vasile-Florin Citu, Interior Minister - Marcel Ion Vela, Foreign Affairs Minister - Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu, Justice Minister - Marian Catalin Predoiu, National Defence Minister - Ionel Nicolae Ciuca, Economy, Energy and Business Environment Minister - Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister - Lucian Nicolae Bode, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister - Nechita-Adrian Oros, Environment, Waters and Forests Minister - Costel Alexe, Public Works, Development and Administration Minister - Ion Stefan, European Funds Minister - Ioan Marcel Bolos, Health Minister - Victor Sebastian Costache, Education and Research Minister - Cristina Monica Anisie, Culture Minister - Bogdan Gheorghiu, Youth and Sports Minister - Marian Ionut Stroe, Labour and Social Protection Minister - Victoria Violeta Alexandru. The new Government was invested by Parliament on Saturday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]