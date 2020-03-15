MAE: Romania will deliver medicines to R. Moldova, in COVID-19 context

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) and the Health Ministry (MS) inform that the Romanian authorities will respond to the request addressed by the Republic of Moldova on diplomatic channels on the authorisation of the delivery of some medicines that can be purchased from Romania, for ensuring the public medical-sanitary institutions of the Republic of Moldova with the necessary medicines, in the context of the cessation of medicine exports from Romania, after the enforcement of the code red for the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus. According to a MAE release, this measure is possible as Health Minister's Order 428/2020 for the approval of the List including the medical devices and the sanitary materials to ensure the prevention and treatment of the conditions associated to the SARS-COV-2 infection, whose distribution outside Romania's territory is temporarily suspended, as well as of some measures for ensuring the medicines included in the national catalogue of authorised medicine prices for marketing in Romania (Canamed), allows the exception of delivery outside Romania's territory of the medicines made by producers in Romania devoted to other markets outside Romania's territory, as well as that of medicines transiting Romania's territory devoted to other markets. Under this measure decided by the Romanian authorities, Romania is seeking, of a priority manner, to grant direct support to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. "Romania has always been and will be by the side of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, granting aid each time, in need, in the spirit of the special relation based on the community of language, history and culture, grounded on the cooperation within the Strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova," the source points out.