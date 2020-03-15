IntMin Vela calls on calm and solidarity: Situation under control; don't propagate panic messages

IntMin Vela calls on calm and solidarity: Situation under control; don't propagate panic messages. Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Sunday, in the context of the coronavirus epidemic, that the situation is under control and made a call on the population to avoid travels and not to contribute to the propagation of panic messages. "The collaboration of each one of you is needed, we must act with calm, responsibility and care for those around us. Each of us can contribute to reducing the risk of virus spreading and contagion of other persons. Avoid unnecessary travels, contact with other persons, don't contribute to the propagation of panic messages. (...) The situation is under control precisely because we took measures in due time," Vela said at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters. He made a call on calm and solidarity. "It is the moment for us to be united, tolerant, for each one to help according to each one's possibilities," he added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]