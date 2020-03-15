MAE publishes information on travel conditions in European states affected by COVID-19

MAE publishes information on travel conditions in European states affected by COVID-19. The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announces updated information referring to the measures adopted by the European states in the context of the novel coronavirus has been published on the MAE website, in the "Atentionari de calatorie - Europa - COVID-19" - "Travel Warnings - Europe - COVID-19" section. For instance, in the case of Italy, MAE recommends avoiding any travel that is not absolutely necessary to this country and brings to mind that a series of airlines have ceased or limited flights from and to the Peninsula. "Furthermore, exceptional measures have been adopted, limiting the circulation of persons all over the Italian territory. Only the strictly necessary movements of persons are allowed (for health, work reasons, return to domicile or other well-grounded reasons). The Italian authorities can conduct checks and request filling in a sworn statement, to attest to the reason of travel," MAE shows on its website. At the same time, the Foreign Affairs Ministry recommends the Romanian citizens who are for tourist reasons or in transit in the Kingdom of Spain, the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany that, in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic on a European level, they should consider shortening their stay and urgently returning to Romania. Until the moment of leaving the territory of the states in question, MAE reiterates the main recommendation to follow the information communicated by the local authorities in charge in the area and to strictly respect their recommendations. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]