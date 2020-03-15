PM Orban: Relatively low number of coronavirus cases, proof measures taken were efficient

PM Orban: Relatively low number of coronavirus cases, proof measures taken were efficient. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that the best proof of the efficiency of the measures taken by the authorities is represented by the "relatively low" number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Romania. "The fact that in Romania the spread of the virus has had a much slower pace and the number of diagnosed cases is still relatively low is the best proof that all measures we have taken were efficient," Orban said at an online press conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]