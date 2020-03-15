 
PM Orban: We'll try to limit impact on citizens' rights and freedoms during state of emergency
PM Orban: We'll try to limit impact on citizens' rights and freedoms during state of emergency.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the Government will try, through the measures included as part of the state of emergency, to limit as much as possible the impact on the citizens' rights and freedoms. "Any measure included as part of the state of emergency will be a measure we consider absolutely necessary and we'll try to limit to the maximum the possible impact on rights and freedoms within the state of emergency," Ludovic Orban told an online press conference on Sunday. The prime minister said that, following the announcement of President Klaus Iohannis regarding the establishment of the state of emergency, he asked the ministers to come up with proposals for measures to be included in the plan for the presidential decree. "We have seen a lot of information circulated irresponsibly about possible measures to be taken as part of the state of emergency. At the request of the president, I asked each relevant minister who needs special measures to be included in the measure plan for the presidential decree, by which the state of emergency is established, to come with these measures, and I want to assure the Romanian citizens that we will take only those measures that are absolutely necessary. I will give you only a few examples. It is known that we need substances, medicines, protection equipment, which are currently obtained with great difficulty, due to the increased demand from all states for such materials. We need quick, immediate procurement procedures, through direct negotiation, whenever we have the possibility to conclude contracts to get such products, equipment, which are absolutely necessary for the functioning of the entire apparatus that is fighting against this virus," said Orban. He added that measures are also needed to strengthen all institutions that are at the forefront of the battle. "[We plan measures for] strengthening public health directorates, strengthening all structures within the Ministry of Interior, strengthening the capacity of hospitals to receive patients and provide the health services that are absolutely needed," said Orban. The prime minister anticipated that another measure that can be taken, after a very careful study, is the measure "to limit the price increases for medicines and such products, which are very much sought right now, so as not to allow speculation with these products." "And there is this possibility to cap prices on certain absolutely necessary products, such as masks, gloves, protection equipment, disinfectants, biocides and other product categories," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

