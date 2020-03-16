State of emergency in Romania starts in the beginning of this week

State of emergency in Romania starts in the beginning of this week. The state of emergency will be instituted on Romania's territory as of the beginning of this week, in the context of the novel coronavirus epidemic. The announcement was made by President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday, after the swearing-in ceremony of the Orban III Government members. "It is very important that the measures that will be taken be taken on time, so that they bear fruit, and to make this fight possible with all instruments provided by law, I have decided to decree state of emergency at the beginning of next week," the head of state said. He underscored that the state of emergency will allow the allotment of new important resources for the management of the coronavirus crisis. "This way, the Government will be able to earmark more money to the healthcare area, more money for medicines, more money for the medical equipment which is absolutely necessary. Likewise, this situation will allow acquisitions in a very short time with simplified procedures, thus putting at the Government's disposal all necessary instruments to manage in the most efficient manner the crisis generated by the coronavirus," Iohannis explained. On Sunday, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said that the state of emergency will allow authorities to take the most appropriate decisions for the management and prevention of the infection with the novel coronavirus. "Starting last evening, a team of representatives of all ministries has been working round the clock to send today to the prime minister for approval, according to the law, the substantiation report that will be presented to the president for issuing the decree. (...) The state of emergency will allow us to take the most appropriate measures for the management and prevention of the infection with the novel coronavirus. It is a measure coming to the aid of the authorities to be able to act to the citizens' benefit," Marcel Vela said. *** The state of emergency is regulated by Romania's Constitution, by Law No.453/01.11.2004 for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance No.1/1999 regarding the regime of the state of siege and the regime of the state of emergency and by Emergency Ordinance No. 21/2004 regarding the National Emergency Management System. According to article 93 of the Constitution - "Exceptional measures" - "(1) The President of Romania shall, according to the law, institute the state of siege or state of emergency in the entire country or in some territorial-administrative units, and ask for Parliament's approval for the measure adopted, within 5 days of the date of taking it, at the latest. (2) If Parliament does not sit in a session, it shall be convened de jure within 48 hours of the institution of the state of siege or emergency, and shall function throughout this state. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

