Bădulescu: 380 people are in quarantine in Bucharest; 210 seats are still available



Aurelian Bădulescu, Capital city's deputy mayor, has said on Monday that in Bucharest there are 210 places available for quarantined persons and other 380 places are occupied. He says that the City Hall has 200 places permanently.