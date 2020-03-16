PwC Business Recovery Services Sells Land In Bucharest Of Bankrupt Firm Bel Rom Noua For EUR18.5M

PwC Business Recovery Services Sells Land In Bucharest Of Bankrupt Firm Bel Rom Noua For EUR18.5M. PwC Business Recovery Services (BRS), the division of PwC Romania which provides insolvency and business restructuring services, has announced the completion of the sale of a nine-hectare land in capital Bucharest, owned by bankrupt company Bel Rom Noua, to the company SIFI BH Retail controlled (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]