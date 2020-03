PwC: One in Five Companies Sees Revenue Drop amid Covid-19 Pandemic

PwC: One in Five Companies Sees Revenue Drop amid Covid-19 Pandemic. Around 18% of companies in Romania expect their revenues to drop by as much as 20% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, while a large majority of companies (65%) have not yet assessed the potential impact, according to the PwC Romania HR Barometer released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]