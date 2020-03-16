President Klaus Iohannis announces state of emergency established in Romania for 30 days

President Klaus Iohannis announces state of emergency established in Romania for 30 days. President Klaus Iohannis announced that as of Monday, the state of emergency has been established on Romania's territory for 30 days. "Starting today, the state of emergency is established throughout Romania for a period of 30 days," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]