Covid - 19: State of emergency, but without urgency, in RomaniaBy Edwig Ban Today, March 16, 2020, the President of Romania decreed the state of emergency throughout the territory of Romania, for a period of 30 days. Klaus Iohannis has announced that schools will be closed to protect students and students. During the emergency period, if it is urgent, (...)
Updated data: 168 Romanians are confirmed with coronavirus infectionThe number of people who have been confirmed with coronavirus infection has reached 168, announces, on Monday, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS). All newly confirmed positive persons with COVID-19, respectively 10, are either contacts of positive cases or quarantined (...)
Total number of Romanians infected with novel coronavirus reaches 168A number of 168 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday.
"To date, March 16, on the Romanian territory, as many as 168 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have (...)