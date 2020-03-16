Romania Declares State of Emergency: Schools Stay Closed, Services and Medicines Prices May Be Capped
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis issued a decree Monday declaring state of emergency for a period of 30 days, allowing authorities to take swift social and economic measures, keeping schools closed and allowing for the possibility of caping the prices for services, fuel and (...)
