Current, former sports champions urge fellow Romanians to stay at home. Former and current Olympic, world and European champions such as Nadia Comaneci, Cristina Neagu, Mihai Covaliu, Gabriela Szabo, Marian Dragulescu, Elizabeta Samara or Ionela Cozmiuc have recently gone public, encouraging Romanians to stay at home and observe the orders of the authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci urges social responsibility during this period, arguing that it is an extremely important moment and every one has a great responsibility towards oneself, their family, loved ones and others. President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, voiced his conviction that humanity can win the battle with the coronavirus pandemic and calls on his fellow Romanians not to leave their homes for as long as possible because, he says, it is up to us to win this fight. Covaliu advocates compliance with the specific rules, calm and poise, responsibility toward self, families and loved ones. Winner of the EHF Champions League and handball bronze medalist at the World and European Championships Cristina Neagu said that she is training at home in this period and urges her fellow nationals to do the same because "sport keeps us healthy". Multiple Olympic, world and European gymnastics medal winner Marian Dragulescu calls for unity as the only way to combat the spread of the virus. Multiple podium winner in world and European gymnastics competitions Larisa Iordache is also confident that Romania will safely make it out of the woods. Alina Vuc, wrestling world vice-champion and Romania's top hopeful for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, also sent a message of encouragement, advising respect for family, friends and everyone around. "Stay at home, train under any conditions. Be responsible, I am! Go Romania!" Romania's only Olympic judo champion, Alina Dumitru, posted on a social site a video where she appears with her almost 4-year-old boy Ianis, saying that her family follows the authorities' instructions to stay at home and that this is an occasion to spend quality time with the little one. Track legend Gabriela Szabo advises the Romanians to duly comply with the recommendations of the authorities, starting with personal hygiene, and adds: "Enjoy your free time with your children and tell them about the importance of sport in the life of each of us." Seven-time European table tennis champion Elizabeth Samara says she follows the authorities' instructions, urging everyone to do the same and concluding her message with "See you at the Tokyo Olympics". Tennis player Raluca Olaru advises Romanians to socially isolate in order to protect their parents and grandparents. Two-time world rowing champion Ionela Cozmiuc calls on Romanians to wash their hands often and avoid crowded places during this period. Her partner in the women's lightweight double sculls Gianina Beleaga says that all the rowers in the national teams are training at the Snagov National Sports Complex and avoid interaction with outsiders. Handball player Denisa Dedu says that health must be the top priority and calls on people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home, while former handball athlete Narcisa Lecusanu remarks that as humanity struggles with these difficult times people must respect the instructions of the authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis - videoconferences at national and European level on coronavirus President Klaus Iohannis has on Tuesday, at 15:00, a videoconference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the ministers in charge with managing the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the agenda of the head of state, also on Tuesday, starting with 18:00 hrs, President Iohannis will participate in (...)



Covid - 19: State of emergency, but without urgency, in Romania By Edwig Ban Today, March 16, 2020, the President of Romania decreed the state of emergency throughout the territory of Romania, for a period of 30 days. Klaus Iohannis has announced that schools will be closed to protect students and students. During the emergency period, if it is urgent, (...)



Romania Seeks to Raise Eurobond Cap by EUR10B Romania's finance ministry has drafted a bill to raise the ceiling on the Medium Term Notes program to EUR41 billion from the current EUR31 billion.



Updated data: 168 Romanians are confirmed with coronavirus infection The number of people who have been confirmed with coronavirus infection has reached 168, announces, on Monday, the Strategic Communications Group (GCS). All newly confirmed positive persons with COVID-19, respectively 10, are either contacts of positive cases or quarantined (...)



Total number of Romanians infected with novel coronavirus reaches 168 A number of 168 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. "To date, March 16, on the Romanian territory, as many as 168 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have (...)



Klaus Iohannis is attending a European videoconference on Tuesday amid COVID-19 Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will attend a video conference on Tuesday with members of the European Council on measures to manage the Covid-19 epidemic.



