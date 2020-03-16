Total number of Romanians infected with novel coronavirus reaches 168

Total number of Romanians infected with novel coronavirus reaches 168. A number of 168 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Monday. "To date, March 16, on the Romanian territory, as many as 168 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) have been confirmed. Of the 168 citizens who contracted the virus, 9 were declared healed and were discharged," shows the GCS. Since the last briefing, 10 new cases have been confirmed: 4 - in Bucharest, 2 - in Ilfov and one in Constanta, Teleorman, Neamt and Mures. According to the GCS, all persons having teste positive for the coronavirus are either contacts of positive cases or quarantined persons. The 10 people are aged between 21 and 63 years. At the same time, on Romania's territory, there are 3,078 persons in institutionalized quarantine for whom checks are carried out to detect if they have contacted the coronavirus. Another 14,845 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision.