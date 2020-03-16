POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Creation of the 'Dom Polski' Union of Romania's Poles

POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Creation of the 'Dom Polski' Union of Romania's Poles. The 'Dom Polski' Union of Romania's Poles was founded on March 16, 1990 at the initiative of a group of Poles in Bucharest, informs the dompolski.ro website. The Union was registered at the court under the Suceava Court ruling of August 30, 1991 on the file 6079/1991, shows the volume "Political parties" (put out by the National News Agency in 1993). The organization is headquartered in the Polish House in Suceava, built between 1903 and 1907 and handed back to the Polish community in 1996. 'Dom Polski' is the only Polish organization in Romania and it currently comprises 15 local associations: Bucharest, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Suceava, Siret, Radauti, Vicsani, Solonetu Nou, Cacica, Plesa, Poiana Micului, Paltinoasa, Gura Humorului, Moara. The mission of the organization is to preserve and cultivate traditions, to maintain the relationship with Poland and to protect the interests of the Polish community. A major aspect of the activity of the Union of Romania's Poles is related to teaching the Polish language, as the organization has put in considerable efforts in this regard ever since 1990. This is how the "Children of Bucovina" educational project emerged; targeting multiethnic communities, it is carried out jointly by the Union of Romania's Poles, the Suceava County School Inspectorate and the Consular Section of the Embassy of the Polish Republic in Bucharest. A special moment in the activity of the 'Dom Polski' Union was the second Congress, held on April 13-14, 1991 in Suceava, which established the organization's statutes, leadership, working bodies and the directions of activity. Antoni Rojowski was elected Union president and he filled the position until 1994. The organizational structures, which have been preserved so far, as well as the relations with the Polish authorities, organizations and institutions, were set up during his tenure. The Union's media outlet is the publication "Polonus", whose first issue was put out in 1991. Until 1994 it appeared quarterly in Bucharest, but beginning with January 1995 the editorial office and its printing facility were moved to Suceava. "Polonus" has since appeared monthly. The two basic functions of the publication are to inform about the most important events in the life of Romania's Polish community and to educate in the spirit of respect for traditions, language and religion. A second magazine addressed to the Poles in Romania is "Maly Polonus", authored by children and youth with the help of their Polish language teachers, parents and grandparents; having a predominantly educational function, it features permanent sections such as "Our Traditions - Our Symbols" and "The History of Poland". The Union of Romania's Poles is a member of the Council of National Minorities ever since the latter's establishment in 1993. In the May 1990 elections, the Prahova-based Antonie Lintmaier won the seat of deputy for the Polish ethnic community, cdep.ro informs. In the following legislative term, the Union's deputy was Babias Iohan-Peter from Suceava, who was next re-elected for the 1996 - 2000 legislative term. Between 2000 and 2004 the Union of Romania's Poles was represented in Parliament by Suceava-born Longher Ghervazen, who was re-elected in the 2004 - 2008, 2008 - 2012 and 2012 - 2016 terms. Since 2016 Victoria Longher serves as deputy on behalf of the 'Dom Polski' Union of Romania's Poles. AGERPRES (Documentary research: Horia Plugaru; editor: Mariana Zbora-Ciurel; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

