GCS: 184 cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs that a number of 184 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered on Romania's territory until Tuesday. "Other 16 new cases of infection have been registered, as follows: 7 in Iasi, 2 in Suceava, 2 in Neamt and one each in Ialomita, Mures, Botosani, Bistrita Nasaud and Vrancea Counties. The persons who tested positive are aged between 21 and 65," the source points out. Of the 184 persons who tested positive, 16 were declared cured and discharged - 15 from the Timisoara Hospital and one from Bucharest. Three more persons will be discharged on Tuesday from the "Matei Bals" Infectious Disease Hospital in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]