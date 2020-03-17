ACAROM: National car production grows 7.71 pct in February and exceeds 48,000 units

ACAROM: National car production grows 7.71 pct in February and exceeds 48,000 units. Over 48,000 cars were produced in Romania in February this year, showing an increase of 7.71 pct, compared to the same period of 2019, reveal the statistics published by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Romania (ACAROM). According to the centralized data, of the total 48,038 cars produced at the national level, 27,883 units belonged to the Dacia plant in Mioveni, and 20,155 units came out of the Ford factory in Craiova. Overall, in February this year, in Romania there were 7.71 pct more cars produced, as compared to the same interval of last year, when 44,600 units were recorded. In what regards models, the production of cars in the first two months of 2020 has on the first place Ford EcoSport & Puma - with 39,941 units, followed by Dacia Duster - 36,421 units, Dacia Sandero (6,057), Dacia Logan (5,701), Dacia Logan MCV (2,961). The ACAROM representatives mention that beyond this data there are also the car bodies made in the Dacia plant, with the destination Algeria, 4,055 units in total. In what regards new car registrations, the statistics of the Directorate for Drivers Licenses and Car Registrations (DRPCIV), recently published, show that, in February, at national level, there were 8,836 units registered, a drop of 26.8 pct, compared to the same month of 2019. Most requests, in the total number of registered vehicles, regarded the brands: Dacia - 2,174 units (-45.84 pct compared to February 2019), Skoda (794 units, -3.17 pct), Volkswagen (715 units, -12.8 pct), Renault (685, -21.8 pct) and Hyundai (664 units, +6.75 pct). On the other hand, the most reduced frequency of registrations was noted for Alfa Romeo (nine units), Jaguar and Smart (8 each), Lamborghini, Rolls Royce and Subaru (3 each), Ferrari (2), and Bentley (1). Over the first two months of this year, Romania saw the registration of 21,325 new cars, a drop of 18.05 pct from the January-February 2019 interval, when 26,023 units were recorded, the DRPCIV data shows. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]