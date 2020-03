Coletaria.ro Invests EUR50,000 In Its Second Warehouse In Romania

Coletaria.ro Invests EUR50,000 In Its Second Warehouse In Romania. Coletaria.ro, a platform specialized in the shipping and delivery of parcels, part of Czech Packeta Group, is investing EUR50,000 in a new warehouse in Romania, located in Oradea, in the proximity of Bors customhouse, where 7,000 parcels will be processed per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]