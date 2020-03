VIG Gross Underwritings In Romania Down 9.1% YoY To EUR468.2M In 2019

VIG Gross Underwritings In Romania Down 9.1% YoY To EUR468.2M In 2019. Austria’s Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) on Tuesday said in a financial report that it registered underwritten gross premiums of EUR468.2 million in Romania, in 2019, down 9.1% compared to 2018, as a result of the strategy aimed at reducing sales on the third-party motor vehicle insurance premiums (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]