Production Of Cars, Auto Parts Continues In Romania; In Europe, More Automakers Announce Plant Shutdowns

Production Of Cars, Auto Parts Continues In Romania; In Europe, More Automakers Announce Plant Shutdowns. More and more automakers are affected by the coronavirus pandemic; therefore, they have announced factory shutdowns across Europe. Large players in the Romanian automotive industry, such as Dacia, Ford and Michelin, said the local car production continues, but based on the necessary (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]