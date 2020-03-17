Culture Ministry: Romania's museums provide virtual tours

Culture Ministry: Romania's museums provide virtual tours. Romania's museums are making virtual tours available with the help of augmented reality and panoramic images, the Culture Ministry announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday. The list of museums which provide virtual tours can be accessed at http://www.cimec.ro/muzee/muzee-cu-tur-virtual.html. Among the museum institutions of the Capital which offer virtual tours there are the National History Museum of Romania; the National Philatelic Museum; the Romanian Peasant Museum; the National Village Museum 'Dimitrie Gusti'; the National Museum of Art of Romania; the Art Collections Museum; the Cotroceni National Museum; the Bucharest Municipality Museum; the "Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History; the National Museum of Contemporary Art. Moreover, also toured virtually can be the following museums: the Romanian Railway Museum; the "Dimitrie Brandza" Botanical Garden; the National Museum of Romanian Literature; the Aviation Museum; the National Museum "George Enescu"; the Astronomical Observer; the Astronomical Institute of the Romanian Academy; the "Brancoveanu's Palaces at the Bucharest Gates" Culture Centre; the Old Princely Court Museum; the Curtea Veche (the Old Princely Court) Museum; the "Dimitrie Leonida" Romanian Technical Museum; the Documentary Exhibition Center of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism; the Museum of the National Bank of Romania.