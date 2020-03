SOCAR Seeks To Lease Six Gas Stations Operated By Aral In Western Romania

SOCAR Seeks To Lease Six Gas Stations Operated By Aral In Western Romania. Azeri oil company Socar, which has 44 filling stations in Romania, plans to take over the right of use over six gas stations operated by the company Aral M.T.B in the counties of Arad, Timis and Sibiu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]