Diverta CEO: Online Sales Grow Over 50%, But Not Enough To Bridge The Online/Offline Gap.

Bookstore chain Diverta, one of the leading players on the local book market, saw a strong growth, of over 50%, on the online segment, but a steeper decline on the offline segment, due to the coronavirus epidemic.