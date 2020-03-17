 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2020

Healthcare system has serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment in fight against COVID-19 (union)
Mar 17, 2020

Healthcare system has serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment in fight against COVID-19 (union).

Bucharest, March 17 /Agerpres/ - The perception of the employees in healthcare is that the healthcare system is not ready yet to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest weakness being the serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment, says the "Health Solidarity" Federation, which published a survey on Tuesday in which employees from the system participated. "The general conclusion based on the data indicates that the Romanian healthcare system is not prepared yet for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest weakness being the serious deficiencies in terms of personal protective equipment. The authorities' refusal to observe the rules of social dialogue worsens the situation, emphasizing the degree of distrust of the employees," reads the release sent by the trade union organization. Thus, 78 pct of the respondents stated that the medical unit in which they operate does not have sufficient personal protective equipment, 70.92 pct of the respondents affirmed they received disposable gloves, 69.36 pct stated that they received surgical masks, and 19.08 pct mention that they received disposable waterproof scrubs. 63 pct of the respondents said that they had not received the job protection training related to the medical care of the patients infected with the coronavirus; 55.68 pct indicated the same for patients suspected of being infected with the virus; 65 pct of the respondents indicated that they had not been trained on the use, putting in and disposal of the personal protective equipment (PPE); 51.58 pct of the employees said that they had not been provided with protocols for the evaluation, triage and treatment of patients with COVID 19, and 42.6 pct of the respondents stated that they had to buy protective materials. Only 13.3 pct of the questioned employees consider that the current level of the medical staff in the unit is adequate to the volume of patients that could be admitted. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Interior Minister announces new set of measures to prevent COVID-19 spreading Interior Minister Marcel Vela, in a press statement at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Tuesday, announced a new set of measures meant to prevent the COVID-19 spreading. One of the measures taken by the decision group of the Interior Ministry, presented to the National Committee for (...)

Foreign Ministry:Hungary allows time-limited one-off transit corridor for Romanians headed home via Austria The Hungarian authorities will allow Romanian citizens headed home from the Austrian border to transit Hungary between March 17, 21:00 hrs and March 18, 5:00 hrs Hungary time; they can return to Romania on the routes indicated by the Hungarian authorities and will be directed to four border (...)

ING Bank Romania Individual Clients May Postpone Loan Payments for Two Months ING Bank, the Romanian subsidiary of Dutch group ING, said Tuesday it will allow individual customers with mortgage and consumer loans to postpone loan payments for two months.

Ford sends employees at Craiova Plant in technical unemployment The employees of Ford Plant in southern Craiova start technical unemployment as of Thursday and will receive a compensation of 78 percent of the base salary, after the Group's managing team made the decision to temporarily suspend, from 19 March, production at its major plants in Europe, (...)

Ford Romania Halts Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Ford will be suspending activity at its assembly plant in Craiova, southern Romania, for a number of weeks starting Thursday, March 19, along with its manufacturing sites in continental Europe in response to the growing impact of the (...)

Klaus Iohannis, in video conference with ministers: We want to limit the medical tourism President Klaus Iohannis has discussed, during a videoconference, with the ministers responsible for managing the crisis with COVID-19 and told them this morning that he had spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission's president, about the measures that must be coordinated in the (...)

Klaus Iohannis, in video conference with ministers: We want to limit the medical tourism President Klaus Iohannis has discussed, during a videoconference, with the ministers responsible for managing the crisis with COVID-19 and told them this morning that he had spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission's president, about the measures that must be coordinated in the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |