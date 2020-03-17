Ford sends employees at Craiova Plant in technical unemployment

Ford sends employees at Craiova Plant in technical unemployment. The employees of Ford Plant in southern Craiova start technical unemployment as of Thursday and will receive a compensation of 78 percent of the base salary, after the Group's managing team made the decision to temporarily suspend, from 19 March, production at its major plants in Europe, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. "It is expected that the temporary suspension of the production will last several weeks, depending on the evolution of this pandemic, the restrictions imposed at national level, the constraints related to working with suppliers, but also to the dealers' stock needs. This measure is taken in the context of restrictions imposed by national governments on transportation and personal contacts, so that sales of cars and components are affected throughout the continent. During the temporary production shutdown, Ford Craiova employees will be technically unemployed and receive a compensation of 78 percent of the base salary, as well as the other rights provided by law for such situations," reads the release. President Ford of Europe Stuart Rowley stressed that although the impact of the coronavirus on the company's plants has been limited so far, its effects on employees, dealers, suppliers and customers, as well as on European companies are unprecedented.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]