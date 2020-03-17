 
March 17, 2020

Klaus Iohannis, in video conference with ministers: We want to limit the medical tourism
Mar 17, 2020

Klaus Iohannis, in video conference with ministers: We want to limit the medical tourism.

President Klaus Iohannis has discussed, during a videoconference, with the ministers responsible for managing the crisis with COVID-19 and told them this morning that he had spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission's president, about the measures that must be coordinated in the (...)

