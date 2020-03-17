Interior Minister announces new set of measures to prevent COVID-19 spreading

Interior Minister announces new set of measures to prevent COVID-19 spreading. Interior Minister Marcel Vela, in a press statement at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Tuesday, announced a new set of measures meant to prevent the COVID-19 spreading. One of the measures taken by the decision group of the Interior Ministry, presented to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), refers to the suspension of the activity of serving and consuming food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic products in restaurants, cafes and hotels, allowing only the trade in products that doesn't entails the customers' staying inside the unit. Another measure is the suspension for 14 days, starting 18 March, at 18:00, of all flights to and from Spain. Furthermore, cultural, artistic, sport or religious activities in confined spaces will be prohibited, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced, pointing out that any event entailing the participation of over 100 persons in open spaces is also banned. Also, the organisation of events of up to 100 persons in open spaces must provide measures ensuring the minimum one metre distance among participants. He also made a call on calm, showing that Romania is not in the situation of closing cities or rationalising food. In his statement, Vela also advised the diaspora that it is not a good time to return home, underscoring that those who do come will enter directly in quarantine or home isolation. AGERPRES (EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]