 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2020

Interior Minister announces new set of measures to prevent COVID-19 spreading
Mar 17, 2020

Interior Minister announces new set of measures to prevent COVID-19 spreading.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela, in a press statement at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters on Tuesday, announced a new set of measures meant to prevent the COVID-19 spreading. One of the measures taken by the decision group of the Interior Ministry, presented to the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations (CNSSU), refers to the suspension of the activity of serving and consuming food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic products in restaurants, cafes and hotels, allowing only the trade in products that doesn't entails the customers' staying inside the unit. Another measure is the suspension for 14 days, starting 18 March, at 18:00, of all flights to and from Spain. Furthermore, cultural, artistic, sport or religious activities in confined spaces will be prohibited, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced, pointing out that any event entailing the participation of over 100 persons in open spaces is also banned. Also, the organisation of events of up to 100 persons in open spaces must provide measures ensuring the minimum one metre distance among participants. He also made a call on calm, showing that Romania is not in the situation of closing cities or rationalising food. In his statement, Vela also advised the diaspora that it is not a good time to return home, underscoring that those who do come will enter directly in quarantine or home isolation. AGERPRES (EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania Seeks To Buy Back Maximum 5 Million Shares Worth Up To RON20M Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender on the Romanian market, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that it plans to buy back a maxim 5 million of its own shares, worth up to RON20 million, according to ZF calculations based on stock market (...)

ING Bank Forecasts 0.9% Economic Contraction For Romania In 2020 ING Bank has revised downward its growth forecast for Romania’s economy, expecting an economic contraction of 0.9% for 2020. The bank also revised its estimations for the region, amid the coronavirus crisis.

PM Orban: Budget to shoulder companies' financial effort with furloughed employees Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the measures the government is about to adopt at its meeting today envisage, among others, shouldering the financial effort with furloughed employees, and that the measures designed by the Executive concern the support provided during the furlough period. (...)

Romania: 14 new cases of coronavirus. The total number reaches 260 Other 14 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania. The new cases are in Bucharest, Braşov, Constanţa, Maramureş and Dolj and the youngest patient is two years old. The total number reached 260 cases.

260 persons reported infected so far with novel coronavirus in Romania As many as 260 persons have been confirmed so far for being infected with the new coronavirus type, on Wednesday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Until today, 18 March, on Romania's territory were confirmed 260 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus, (...)

Romaqua Group: Retail Sales Grew 40%; Group's Factories Operate At 100% Capacity Romaqua Group, the largest bottler of natural mineral water in Romania, whose brands include Borsec and Aquatique, currently operates at maximum capacity in order to meet the growing demand, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

National Police Union: Officers poorly equipped for infectious environment, although protective gear mandatory Despite a mandatory requirement for police who come in contact with the citizens to wear protective gear, this doesn't happen because of the scarce supplies with such equipment, reads an appeal by the National Police Officers Union (SNAP) to Minister of Interior Ion Marcel Vela. "Police (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |