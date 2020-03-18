GCS: 246 cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus

GCS: 246 cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday that a number of 246 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Romania's territory. Since the latest information broadcast by the Strategic Communication Group, other 29 new infection cases have been registered. Out of the 246 persons who tested positive, 19 were declared cured and discharged. In Romania there are 3,441 persons in institutionalised quarantine for whom checks are being conducted to see if they are infected with the novel coronavirus. Other 23,679 persons are in home isolation, and are medically monitored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]